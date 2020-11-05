Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

If you plan to travel during the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting a rental home is safer than staying with friends or family or at a hotel. That’s because a rental makes it easier to limit contact with people who aren’t from your household. But the CDC makes clear that the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus is staying home. For those who decide to travel and stay at a hotel, experts suggest checking to see what safety steps it’s taking. And once there, they say to avoid common areas if possible.