Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Sioux Falls last weekend. Authorities did not provide any information about the juvenile, including age or gender or what charges could be filed. Eighteen-year-old Venance Kitungano was killed Saturday night outside the Red Sea Pub where a Halloween party was taking place. Police say the Lincoln High School student was not targeted and that he was “an innocent bystander.” Lt. Terrance Matia says Kitungano had left the pub and was walking down the street when he was shot in the face.