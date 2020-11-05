Lutheran Northeast and Norfolk Catholic move into Class C2 volleyball semifinals

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- For most of the season, Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic were ranked 1-2 in Nebraska's Class C2 volleyball poll. Both Norfolk schools were playing first round games at the state tournament on Thursday.

Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast swept Centennial 25-22, 25-20, 25-10. The Eagles improve to 34-1 on the season.

"We were here last year, but we didn't quite know exactly what to expect again, so we just had to eliminate those errors like we did in the second set, so we came out in the third set strong," said Lutheran High senior Rebecca Gebhardt.

The Eagles play at 2 o'clock Friday in the semifinals.

Third-seeded Norfolk Catholic had no trouble in their opening match, sweeping sixth-seeded Superior 25-22, 25-18, 25-13. The Knights are now 24-7 and will face second-seeded Overton (27-2) in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Also in Class C2, Guardian Angels Central Catholic was swept by Overton 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. The Bluejays end the season at 16-11 overall. The Class C2 championship game will be Saturday at 2:00 pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena.