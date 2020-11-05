Megachurch Pastor Carl Lentz fired, admits cheating on wife

NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Lentz, a pastor from global megachurch Hillsong known for his ministry to athletes and celebrities, has been fired. He acknowledged on Instagram that he cheated on his wife. Lentz and his wife, Laura, founded the East Coast arm of the Australia-based church in 2010. Senior global pastor and founder Brian Houston announced the dismissal in a message Wednesday. He said Lentz was let go after discussions on leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures. Lentz took full responsibility for his behavior said he’s now seeking to rebuild the trust of his family. Houston provided no additional details but wished Lentz and his family well.