Mild weather continues, but wind about to move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the fourth day in a row, Sioux City saw highs get into the 70s with lots of sunshine.

But while today was still very calm, the wind will start picking up on Friday and it will stay windy all weekend.

But don’t worry, despite the wind coming our way conditions will stay very mild with lows tonight in the low 40s.

We could start to see a few clouds move in during the day on Friday with highs again topping out in the mid 70s but the wind could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

That wind will stay with us on Saturday as well with highs in the low 70s with a few more clouds again.

The colder weather is still on schedule to arrive next week.

