Mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies left in trash bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison. Alyssa Dayvault’s sentence was handed down Thursday. She turned herself in the day after her trial ended. The 32-year-old mother hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother, gave birth at her North Myrtle Beach home alone then put the newborns into trash bags and threw them away. Dayvault cried and apologized to her family, saying she never meant to harm anyone and made a horrible mistake.