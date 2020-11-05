Moscow office of Navalny’s organization searched during raid

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian bailiffs have raided the offices of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s organization while the politician is still recovering in Germany from a nearly fatal poisoning. Navalny’s associates linked the move to a court ruling that obliged Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation to pay damages to a school catering company reportedly linked to a tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny is Putin’s most visible opponent. He fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany two days later. Tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that the poison used on Navalny was a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.