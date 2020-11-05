Nebraska reports 2,124 new cases of COVID-19 and five more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- It's the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Nebraska, since the pandemic began.

Nebraska health experts on Thursday report 2,124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, so far, to 78,012.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 720 people are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,201 people who have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 45,658 on Thursday.

So far, 614,362 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 536,031 tests have come back negative.