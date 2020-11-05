New kids’ series ‘Pikwik Pack’ puts spotlight on deliveries

NEW YORK (AP) — The studio behind the kids’ hit TV show “Paw Patrol” has a new animated series that arrives timed perfectly for a global pandemic: It celebrates delivery people. “Pikwik Pack” airs on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. It stars four animal friends working together to deliver packages in their community. In the real world, postal workers and delivery drivers are being cheered as essential workers. Every 12-minute episode of “Pikwik Pack” is a quest: A space-obsessed child gets a telescope. A blueberry farmer tired of his fruit gets an apple tree. And a milkshake shop gets a much-needed blender.