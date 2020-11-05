Nov. 5: Iowa reports 839 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, state passes 1 million tests

(KTIV) -- There were 4,562 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. That's the highest one-day increase seen in Iowa since the pandemic began.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, health officials reported 136,047 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 140,609 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 97,944 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,296 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 20 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,801.

According to the state's latest report, there are 839 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 62 more than yesterday's record of 777. Of those hospitalizations, 188 are in the ICU and 60 are on ventilators. State officials say 33% of Iowa's inpatient beds are still available.

In Iowa, 10,273 new tests were given for a total of 1,005,008 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 110 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,033.

To date, 6,211 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 102. Officials say this latest death involved an older male between the ages of 61 and 80.

A total of 73 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-one of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 46 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,426. Of those cases, 2,107 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 35 new virus cases, with its total now at 645. Of those cases, 411 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 38 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 895. Officials say 615 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,906 to 1,953 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,318 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 33.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 5, the state health department says Sioux County reported 81 new cases bringing their total to 2,795. Officials say 2,018 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's total to 20.