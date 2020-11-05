Nov. 5: South Dakota reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, including additional deaths in Union and Yankton Counties

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,360 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 51,151.

According to the state's health department, 1,180 of the new cases are confirmed and 180 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,610 active cases in the state. That's a decrease of 298 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 1,636 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 37,059.

Currently, 475 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's down eight from yesterday's record of 483.

Twenty-two additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 482 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,132. Of those cases, 626 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to three.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 925. State health officials say 758 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,367 to 3,443. Health officials say 2,440 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 25.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 843 total positive cases. So far, 683 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 14.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,015 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 715 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to seven.