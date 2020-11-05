Plea deal in California officer killing that fed Trump fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Mexican national pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors to killing an immigrant California police officer in a case that President Donald Trump used to bolster his call for tougher border security. Paulo Virgen Mendoza in an emotional hearing Thursday admitted fatally shooting Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department during a traffic stop early the day after Christmas in 2018. He pleaded guilty to murder under a deal with Stanislaus County prosecutors that will spare him the death penalty. The district attorney’s office had said in May it would seek his execution if he was convicted.