Police say 2 dead in fiery crash overnight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say two people have died in a fiery crash early Thursday. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the wreck happened just before 2 a.m. along South 27th Street when a car went out of control and crashed into a tree. A police spokeswoman, Officer Erin Spilker, says two officers who arrived on the scene shortly after the crash tried to pull the people in the burning car out, but the flames forced the officers back. Spilker says residents in the neighborhood and a passerby used garden hoses and a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived to douse the flames. But police say the victims had already died by the time first responders could get into the crashed car.