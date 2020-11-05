 Skip to Content

Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

6:29 pm National news from the Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City commissioners in Portland, Oregon have rejected a budget amendment that would have slashed another $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau and shifted the money to the city’s pandemic response. The commission voted in June to cut nearly $16 million from the police — eliminating school resource officers, transit police and a gun violence reduction unit — and the force has also suffered pandemic-related budget cuts. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding police accountable and to racial justice but couldn’t support an amendment that would require layoffs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content