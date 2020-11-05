Preparing for the winter weather season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The temperatures may be nice out there right now, but the cold winter weather is still on its way. So now is a good time to get prepared.

Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness day for Iowa and Nebraska and there are several things you can do to be safe this winter season.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said winter is something we just can't avoid in this part of the country.

"Conditions can vary greatly over very short distances so you might not be expecting that patch of ice ahead of you or to be driving into a band where your visibility may get down to near zero," said Jeff Chapman, NWS Sioux Falls Meteorologist. "These snowstorms tend to hit hard and hit fast. So you need to have that preparation done in advance."

Preparation should include getting your car ready, checking fluid levels, making sure you have a good and strong battery, and checking your tires, putting on snow tires before winter weather hits. Chapman said another aspect: making sure you have a winter survival kit in your car.

"The important items to have are a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, snow shovel, blankets, and sleeping bags," said Chapman. "Something to stay warm in case you become stranded. An important thing also, nonperishable foods. Bottle water is an important thing to have as well in your winter survival kit. If you have jumper cables or booster cables that's a good idea to have those, extra clothing."

Chapman also said to make sure your phone is charged. He said all of these steps will help to ensure that you stay safe out on the roads.