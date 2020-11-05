Record COVID-19 deaths recorded in grim start to November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first week of November has produced bleak results for cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota. State health officials said Thursday the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the last day reached a record high of 22. That increased the state’s death toll in the first five days of November to 57. The state has recorded 482 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The deaths reported Thursday included 14 men and eight women. There were 1,360 positive tests in the last day. Johns Hopkins University researchers say that South Dakota ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita over the past two weeks.