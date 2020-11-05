Republicans break with Trump over push to halt vote count

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans are breaking with President Donald Trump as he attempts to falsely declare victory in the presidential race and halt vote counting in Pennsylvania and other states as his reelection hangs in the balance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “Claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.” And Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says, “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud.” The comments by the Republican lawmakers and other GOP leaders were rare, public rebukes of Trump, who has demanded — and generally received — loyalty from fellow Republicans throughout his four-year term.