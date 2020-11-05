Ribbon cutting on East Lake Park Project set for Friday

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO/KTIV) - An organization involved in the funding and construction of various beautification projects in the Iowa Great Lakes is putting the finishing touches on their latest accomplishment.

Imagine Iowa Great Lakes will hold a ribbon cutting on Friday on what's known as East Lake Park on the east side of Highway 71 in Okoboji on East Lake Okoboji.

The project included restoration and landscaping of the shoreline in that area, along with a children's play structure that replicates the iconic Queen II excursion boat.

The park is owned by the city of Okoboji, which partnered with Imagine Iowa Great Lakes on the project, along with the neighboring 17 Oaks Condominium Association and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which owns the Hattie Elston boat ramp and parking area immediately north of the park.

The city of Okoboji had been looking at making improvements to the site for a couple of years already. It's somewhat of a hidden gem in the Iowa Great Lakes as not many people were aware that it's a public space.