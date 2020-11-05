Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will host a Formula One race starting next year. The move is aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdom’s profile internationally as a tourist destination. The kingdom says it will host the race in November 2021 in the Red Sea city of Jiddah. The country will use scenic roads along the coast. It plans to build a race track in Riyadh by 2030. That suggests there could be a long-term contract. The announcement comes as rights groups say Saudi Arabia could be using sports to rehabilitate its image amid a widening crackdown on human rights.