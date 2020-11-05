Several Nebraska counties shatter previous voting records

NEBRASKA (KTIV) - Several Nebraska Counties shattered their previous voting records in Tuesdays general election.

Dixon, Knox, and Cedar Counties are pretty proud of the number of people who voted.

Dixon County Election Commissioner, Cindy Purucker says her records go back to 1974 and this is the highest it's been since then.

Over 3,000 ballots were cast, out of the 3,800 registered voters.

That means over 80% of registered voters in Dixon County voted.

"I am just tickled that we had such a high turnout. I wish that everyone would vote that way every time," said Cindy Purucker, Dixon County Election Commissioner.

Purucker says there was extreme interest in the presidential race and being an "all mail" county also helped break the previous record.

She says to ensure accuracy they have to log ballots into their voter registration system, and then they run a list after they are all in.

Then the counting and resolutions board which consists of two Democrats and two Republicans make sure all envelopes are accounted for ... that number has to match the number of ballots that go through the ballot scanner.

Making the ballots available by mailing them out prompted them to turn them back in more than they would've if they went to the polls," said Purucker.

Knox, and Cedar County also set voting records.

4772 voters cast their ballot out of 5619 registered voters in Knox County for a record of 84.93%.

Cedar County reported 5778 ballots cast out of 5778 registered voters for a record of 87.5%.

Purucker says even through a pandemic, she is happy with how everything turned out this general election.