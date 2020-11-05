Sioux City man accused of arson reaches plea agreement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man accused of setting multiple fires in the area has reached a plea agreement.

Court documents show 45-year-old Howard Wanned is accused of lighting a fire along Interstate 29 on July 22. At the time Wanned was out on bail for previous arson charges.

He's accused of starting fires earlier this month, in a vacant house on Peters Avenue and at Pulaski Park.

Court documents say Wanned will plead guilty to two counts of third-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief in those fires.