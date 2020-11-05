Study: Fix to food climate problem doesn’t require veganism

A new study says how we grow, eat and waste food is a big climate change problem that may keep the world from reaching its temperature-limiting goals, but we don’t all have to go vegan. Thursday’s study calculated just how helpful five general ways to fix the world’s food system would be in reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases. And while giving up meat is a big fix, scientists concede most people won’t do it. But researchers say if the world does partial fixes on diet, portions, food production methods, food waste and crop yields, it can get the job done.