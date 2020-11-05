Two dead following two-vehicle accident in Bon Homme County, SD

TYNDALL, S.D. (KTIV) -- Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred Wednesday at about 2:44 p.m. ten miles north of Tyndall.

Authorities say a utility terrain vehicle was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 and was turning south into a driveway when it struck an eastbound traveling van. The crash report says the two vehicles rolled into a nearby ditch.

Both the 57-year-old male driver of the UTV and 69-year-old male drive of the van were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.