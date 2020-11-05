WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference on COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to host a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m to provide updates on the State’s work to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The governor will be joined by the State’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, to discuss the importance of physical distancing and practicing other good health habits as the pandemic continues.