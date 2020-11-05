Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan headed to a vote by accusers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy has overruled objections to a disclosure statement outlining a plan providing about $35 million for creditors. Roughly half that amount would go to women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The judge on Thursday overruled objections by attorneys representing 11 women who oppose the settlement. Her ruling means the company can begin soliciting votes on the plan by holders of sexual misconduct and general unsecured claims. Ballots are due by Dec. 8. A hearing on whether the judge will approve the plan is set for Dec. 18.