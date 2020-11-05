WITCC celebrates first generation students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many colleges and universities take time to celebrate the success of students who are the first in their family to go to college, often called first-generation students.

Thursday, Western Iowa Tech Community College did just that.

The celebration took place in their library and WITCC's president was a keynote speaker. He's also a first-generation student himself.

They spoke a lot about "TRIO Students Support Services", which is a program that helps first-generation students that have financial hardships.

"It is important that we recognize students today, and staff, employees, and faculty to let them know that we are here to support them and they are appreciated, and that we have all been there before," said Trang Nguyen, Educational Coordinator for TRIO Student Support Services Program.

Nguyen said there are dozens of first-generation students who attend WITCC and they're always working on ways to better support them.