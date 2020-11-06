2 teens killed after vehicle plunges into Nebraska lake

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investing a one-vehicle accident that killed two teenagers after their vehicle went under the water at a Nebraska lake. The Holdrege Daily Citizen reports that police responding to a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. Thursday found the car fully submerged in the North Park Lake in Holdrege, Nebraska. Its occupants — 16-year-old Austin Riley of Hildreth, Nebraska, and 14-year-old MaKenna James of Wilcox, Nebraska — were both dead at the scene.