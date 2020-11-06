A new home built in Siouxland for Osprey couple

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - A new home has been built for an Osprey couple spotted in North Sioux City, South Dakota. What's an Osprey, you may ask? It's a unique bird better known as a "fish hawk".

An Osprey is often seen flying over water. They feed mainly on fish and nest near bodies of water. That's why the nest was built right here at McCook Lake in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

"We got some donations to put a pole up and a nest site up," said Brian Berkenpas, North Sioux City Resident.

MidAmerican Energy was on scene to help with the adventure - and got the job done within minutes.

North Sioux City resident Brian Berkenpas says the Osprey like to nest on high poles because the height provides safety from other animals.

"We have seen a couple around here now it's just wait to see if we get lucky enough that they choose this to be their nest site and raise their young on the nest platform," said Berkenpas.

The property the nest was placed at is owned by the Izaak Walton League, and while you can't just drive up to see it - it is just yards away from the Lake where you can pull a boat up to look at it.

"Hopefully by spring we have Ospreys nesting here, and everybody can enjoy it from the lake," said Berkenpas.

Berkenpas says they have plans to install a camera on the pole to keep a close eye on the nest.

A neat fact Berkanpas mentioned is that an Osprey can dive as deep as three feet into the water for fish.