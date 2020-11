Andres Surber sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The second man charged in the 2016 death of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to life in prison.

Back in September, 29-year-old Andres Surber, of Wakefield, Nebraska, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik. Surber was also found guilty of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Friday in Dakota County District Court in Dakota City, Surber was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Back in November of 2016, authorities say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez shot Kubik to death at his home near Emerson, Nebraska, then dismembered his body.

Galvan-Hernandez has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.