Brazilian state of Amapa suffers a power blackout for days

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A fire at an electricity substation has caused four days of blackouts in most of northern Brazil’s Amapa state, disrupting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The state government says the outage began Tuesday night when a fire damaged a transformer, interrupting the power supply to 13 of the state’s 16 municipalities, including the capital Macapa. Amapa state, on Brazil’s border with French Guyana, has a total of 850,000 residents. Nearly 90% of Amapa’s population was still without power on Friday morning, according to officials.