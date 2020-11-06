Criminal justice reformer wins LA district attorney’s race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles voters have elected a criminal justice reformer to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office. Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon unseated two-term incumbent DA Jackie Lacey on Friday in a race seen as a referendum on reforming the criminal justice system. Gascon vowed to bring sweeping changes to the office, such as jailing only dangerous criminals and holding police officers accountable for unjustified killings. Gascon’s message resonated with voters after a summer of activism over police brutality and racial inequality ignited by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Lacey was the first woman and Black person to run the office.