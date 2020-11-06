 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
8:57 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA State Championships=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, OT

Class C-1=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 35, Ashland-Greenwood 6

Kearney Catholic 21, Auburn 12

Pierce 42, Wahoo 20

Class D-1=

Quarterfinal=

Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24

Class D-2=

Quarterfinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Kenesaw 27

Central Valley 44, St. Mary’s 14

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Pleasanton 8

Class D-6=

Quarterfinal=

Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 38

McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20

Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content