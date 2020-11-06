Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA State Championships=
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, OT
Class C-1=
Quarterfinal=
Adams Central 35, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Kearney Catholic 21, Auburn 12
Pierce 42, Wahoo 20
Class D-1=
Quarterfinal=
Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24
Class D-2=
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Kenesaw 27
Central Valley 44, St. Mary’s 14
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Pleasanton 8
Class D-6=
Quarterfinal=
Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 38
McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20
Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/