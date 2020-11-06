Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
8-Man State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42, Janesville 12
Fremont Mills, Tabor 30, CAM, Anita 28
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
OA-BCIG 63, West Sioux 14
South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33, Underwood 14
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Central Lyon 34, West Lyon, Inwood 13
PCM, Monroe 21, West Marshall, State Center 20
Waukon 24, Solon 8
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7
Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14
Class 4A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny 21, Waukee 7
Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0
Class A State Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Grundy Center 20, West Hancock, Britt 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M advances via no contest over Valley, W.D.M.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/