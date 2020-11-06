Illinois governor isolates after possible COVID-19 exposure

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s staff says he is self-isolating and awaiting test results after learning he may have been exposed to the coronavirus during a meeting earlier this week. It’s the third time during the pandemic that the Democratic governor has taken the step. Pritzker’s press team disclosed that the governor was self-isolating about an hour after he announced that he may have to impose more safety restrictions if the state’s coronavirus cases continue to escalate. Illinois has seen has seen more than 20,000 new cases in the past two days.