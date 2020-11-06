In India, polluted air spells trouble for virus patients

NEW DELHI (AP) — A thick quilt of smog is lingering over India’s capital and health experts say it could worsen the city’s fight against the coronavirus. The throat-burning smoke that regularly turns the city of 20 million people into the world’s most polluted at this time of the year comes at a time when New Delhi is battling a new surge in coronavirus infections and doctors say long-term exposure to severely polluted air could leave people more vulnerable. On Thursday, the national capital recorded nearly 6,700 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.