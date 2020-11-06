Iowa hospital questioned about releasing 97-year-old woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The family of a 97-year-old Iowa woman who died of the coronavirus is questioning why a Davenport hospital released her while she was still sick and did not inform her family that she had been sent home. The Quad-City Times reports that Helen Lowery died two days after she was found unconscious in a chair in her apartment on Oct. 21 by a maintenance worker. Grandson Michael Lowery says her family had no idea she had been sent home, even though he had asked to be informed. A hospital spokesman did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.