Iowa’s return to learn

DES MOINES, IOWA (NBC) -- The steady rise in COVID-19 cases has many Iowa School Districts concerned. Districts like West Des Moines school are seeing the impact first hand.

"I do worry about our teachers. We just had a death of a staff member because of Covid and I think we need to be very sensitive to that," Dr. Jennifer Ulie-Wells, Vice-President, WDMCS School Board said

The West Des Moines School District held a special meeting over the county's metrics on Wednesday night.

The rise in COVID-19 cases prompted the district to require face masks instead of face coverings. The new rule goes into place on Monday November 9th for all students.

"We need you to help us so that we can reduce the number of cases and continue to remain in person," Dr. Lisa Remy, WDMCS superintendent said

The Des Moines School Board met on Monday and is talking with other districts as to weather or not to wait or make a second try at a waiver before the 15 percent positivity threshold is met.