Lutheran Northeast and Norfolk Catholic advance to Class C2 title match

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- It will be an all-Norfolk final in Nebraska's Class C2 state volleyball tournament.

Top-seeded Lutheran High Northeast beat fourth-seeded Clarkson-Leigh, 3-2, in the semifinals to improve to 35-1. The Eagles trailed 2-1 in the match and won the deciding fifth set, 17-15.

"They gave us everything they could and I'm just proud of our girls for battling back," said Lutheran Northeast Head Coach Kathy Gebhardt. "Obviously we struggled at times. I thought we had two strong sets, and then when it was all on the line they just kept fighting and kept working, and I'm extremely proud of our team at this point."

Third-seeded Norfolk Catholic beat second-seeded Overton in their semifinal match, 3-1. The Knights are 25-7, with three of those losses coming to Lutheran Northeast in the regular season.

The Class C2 title match is at 2:00 pm Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.