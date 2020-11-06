Middle Logan Creek flood risk management project breaks ground

RANDOLPH,NE (KTIV) -- A project 20 years in the making finally broke ground today.

The city of Randolph, Nebraska has dealt with most of its town being in the flood plain for years.

Friday, the city partnered with the Omaha Corp of Engineers and Lower Elkhorn Natural Management and broke ground to widen the creek.

The project is projected to cost almost $15 million.

The federal government will pay $10 million, with the city paying the rest through grants and sales tax.

“We’re collecting money with the one and half cent sales tax.”

The benefits of this project are larger than the flood plain itself.

Mayor George Bradley says it will promote affordable housing.

“And that’s hindering any developer from going in there and put a house in. And part of the downtown is in the flood plain, so new and existing businesses will be able to expand," said Mayor Bradley.

Phase one of the project will replace the bridges over the creek. That phase should be completed by 2022.

Phase two will widen the channel, completing the project by 2024.