Museums face calls to better represent people of color

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Museums are being called on to examine what’s on their walls amid a national reckoning on racism. Museums already were struggling with questions about inclusivity when the coronavirus pandemic forced a lot of them to shutter in March. Then in May, the police killing of George Floyd led to protests and calls for racial justice. Museums are among the many institutions being pushed to make changes. Groups like Museums Are Not Neutral are calling for museums to tell fuller stories about communities of color. They note that the vast majority of works displayed by museums are by white men. They want a reassessment of who determines an artwork’s merit and how.