KTIV Television Inc, of Sioux City, Iowa has an immediate opening for a National Sales Manager.

If you’re competitive, have leadership skills and can see “the big picture”, this may be the opportunity you’ve been looking for!

This position reports to the General Sales Manager and the candidate will lead the national sales effort in achieving targeted shares for the broadcast properties, achieving budgeted revenue, as well as working with our national sales team and growing meaningful client relationships.

The person we’re looking to hire will be able to chart a strategic plan for national sales in our markets and then lead the national rep team with a sense of urgency and attention to detail.

This position will require some travel over the course of the year.

Our successful candidate will have:

A Bachelor’s degree.

A preferred combination of broadcast AE and/or NSM experience.

A proven track record of success, as a National Sales Assistant or as a transactional AE.

Knowledge and understanding of inventory management, pricing, forecasting and account strategy/execution.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Expertise in the effective management of national client and rep firm relationships.

Ability to establish objectives and goals for our rep firm and be accountable for results Excellent computer and presentation skills.

If this sounds like the right position for you, we want to hear from you.

We offer a competitive base salary, performance-based incentive program, comprehensive benefits/insurance package, and a 401 (K).

Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to KTIV’s GSM, Brooke Hensley at bhensley@ktiv.com.

KTIV is part of the QMI Broadcast Group, a family-owned company. Throughout QMI, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit QuincyMediaCareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities

KTIV TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.