Nice temperatures for the weekend to come with a whole lot of wind

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures stayed very mild but the wind did come up today.

Expect the wind to continue to get more gusty throughout the weekend as temperatures stay well above average.

Temperatures will even be staying warm in the overnight hours over the next couple of night with lows by Saturday morning in the low to mid 50s as we become mostly cloudy.

Our skies should clear out as the day goes along Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour at times.

That wind will be even more gusty on Sunday when gusts could get up toward 50 miles per hour with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Colder air moves in next week with rain chances and maybe even some snow.

