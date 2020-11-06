Nov. 6: Iowa reports 912 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 123 new cases in Woodbury County

(KTIV) -- There were 3,533 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 140,609 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 144,142 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 99,195 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 14 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,815.

According to the state's latest report, there are 839 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 73 more than yesterday's all-time high of 912. Of those hospitalizations, 188 are in the ICU and 67 are on ventilators. State officials say 32% of Iowa's inpatient beds are still available.

In Iowa, 8,201 new tests were given for a total of 1,013,209 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 123 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,033.

To date, 6,266 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 102.

A total of 71 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 12 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,438. Of those cases, 2,115 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 21 new virus cases, with its total now at 666. Of those cases, 417 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported nine new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 904. Officials say 621 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,953 to 1,986 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,339 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 33.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 6, the state health department says Sioux County reported 23 new cases bringing its total to 2,818. Officials say 2,018 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 20.