Nov. 6: Nebraska has third straight record day of new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Friday report 2,681 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the highest single-day cases in the state since the pandemic began. This brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 80,693.

Twenty-seven more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 701 on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 748 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,246 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 47,259 on Friday.

So far, 621,852 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 540,839 tests have come back negative.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,738 positive cases.

Dakota County has reported 49 total COVID-19 related deaths so far.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported 266 total positive cases, with 138 recovered.

State health officials say there have been no virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) says Dixon County has had 235 positive cases, with 144 having recovered.

Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths so far.

Thurston County

Local health officials say Thurston County has had 496 positive cases with 328 having recovered.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Wayne County has confirmed 506 positive cases, with 267 reported as recovered.

The county has had two virus-related deaths so far.

As of 7 p.m. Friday numbers had not been updated for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Counties of Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton.