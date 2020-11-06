Nov. 6: South Dakota reports over 14,000 active COVID-19 cases, 510 total deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,489 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 52,639.

According to the state's health department, 1,416 of the new cases are confirmed and 73 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 14,426 active cases in the state. That's a decrease of 816 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 644 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 37,703.

Currently, 493 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's higher than Wednesday's all-time high of 483.

Twenty-eight additional virus-related deaths have been reported, the highest single-day increase seen in the state since the start of the pandemic. To date, South Dakota has had 510 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,143. Of those cases, 812 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has reported three total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 936. State health officials say 758 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,443 to 3,541. Health officials say 2,474 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported four additional virus-related deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total to 29.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 863 total positive cases. So far, 686 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 16.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,050cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 723 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to seven.