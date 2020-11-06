Police: Shooting in Dallas wounds community college officer

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say an exchange of gunfire in Dallas has wounded a community college police officer and a person that police were trying to arrest. Dallas police say that Dallas College Police Department officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the school’s El Centro Campus when they determined a person had an outstanding warrant. Police say the officers tried to arrest the person, who produced a handgun, and shots were fired. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The person they were trying to arrest also was taken to a hospital, but detail on a condition wasn’t immediately released. The shooting is under investigation by Dallas police.