Sarg’s Mini Mart robbed, 16-year-old arrested

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police say on Thursday night officers responded to a robbery at Sarg's Mini Mart located at 2329 W. 2nd Street.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 10:20 p.m. a 16-year-old male entered the store and displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

After the 16-year-old took an undisclosed amount of cash, police say he fled in a silver passenger vehicle.

Police say on Friday officers were able to locate and arrest the 16-year-old for first-degree robbery. Due to the male being a juvenile, officers are unable to release his name.