Sioux City police identify suspect of Nov. 1 murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Police Department has identified has obtained a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Roderick D. Banks of Sioux City.

Sioux City police say Banks is charged with 1st degree murder for the Nov. 1 murder of Solomon Blackbird.

Police say Banks is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, 6' 3", weighs 190 pounds and has short hair.

According to a police report, Blackbird was found in the 2600 block of Douglas Street on Nov. 1 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the motive may be related to a drug deal between the two men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks are asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force at 712-252-0211 or email SiouxlandMostWanted@kpth.com, the Sioux City Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).