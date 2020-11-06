Sioux City schools report 13 more COVID-19 cases among staff and students, 9 school buildings reporting cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to the district, there were eight reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Nov. 2 - Nov. 6. The other five positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Nov. 2, one class was closed and moved to emergency response virtual learning.

West Middle School: two multi-grade classes

The district website says the following buildings reported positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 28.

Clark Early Childhood Center

East High School

East Middle School

Irving Dual Language Elementary

Nodland Elementary

Perry Creek Elementary

Riverside Elementary

West High School

West Middle School

At this time, officials are not releasing how many positive cases each building reported.