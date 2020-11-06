South Dakota records record-high 28 new deaths from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported another 28 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, setting a record high for single-day deaths since the pandemic began. Since the start of November, 85 people in the state have died from the virus. The state has recorded 510 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Positive cases in the state continue to climb, with 1,416 new cases reported Friday. A total of 493 people were hospitalized.